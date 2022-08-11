Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield school friends Henry Firth and Ian Theasby aka BOSH!, who shot to fame online with their quick, healthy and mostly lentil-free plant-based recipes, have shared their support for the Vegan Society Education Network-backed petition.

In a post to their millions of followers, the BOSH! Boys declared: “It's about time.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Help them get 100,000 signatures for this to be considered for debate in Parliament: https://link.bosh.tv/petition.”

BOSH! Boys back petition for Vegan free school meals nationally

The School Food Regulations 2014 create requirements for schools to provide portions of certain foods, but do not specifically require schools to provide a vegan option.

Aaron Browning, who created the petition in April of this year, added: “This should be amended to require schools to provide the option of a nutritionally balanced, hot vegan meal on a daily basis.”

MPs Kerry McCarthy and Caroline Lucas have also shared the petition as well as many Vegan brands and BBC Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden.

Deborah tweeted: “Plant based/vegan options in schools should surely be standard?”

The petition has since racked up nearly 26,000 signatures to date with 100,000 needed for the debate to be considered in Parliament.

Laura Chepner, Chair of the Vegan Society's Education Network, said: "The Equality Act 2010 places a duty on educators not to discriminate against vegan children and students.

“Currently the Government only asks that schools make 'reasonable choices' when deciding whether to cater for vegans in their care. Those who choose not to are discriminating and it is about time that the grey area became black and white.