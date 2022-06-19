Sherburn-in-Elmet crash: Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information after a serious crash near Sherburn-in-Elmet on Sunday morning (June 19).

By Caroline Howley
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 2:48 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 2:51 pm

The collision took place at around 10.15am on Sunday morning, when a motorcyclist left the road and came off his bike on the B1222 at the junction with Whitecote Lane.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

At approximately 12.26pm on Sunday, officers said the road had been closed.

Police believe there may have been another motorcyclist with the one involved in the collision.

"We are urgently appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation," officers said.

"If you can help with any information or dashcam footage please email: [email protected] or call 101 and quote NYP–19062022-0141."

