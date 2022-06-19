The collision took place at around 10.15am on Sunday morning, when a motorcyclist left the road and came off his bike on the B1222 at the junction with Whitecote Lane.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

At approximately 12.26pm on Sunday, officers said the road had been closed.

Police believe there may have been another motorcyclist with the one involved in the collision.

"We are urgently appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation," officers said.