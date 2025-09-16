A public inquiry will take place next month into an appeal over plans to build 66 new homes in Sherburn in Elmet.

Developers Urban Dev (York) Ltd, Karbon Homes Ltd and JGC (1980) Ltd have lodged an appeal against North Yorkshire Council’s decision relating to their application for a residential development on land west of Garden Lane.

The scheme includes housing, landscaping, highways works, and the demolition of existing structures.

The inquiry, overseen by a Planning Inspector appointed by the Secretary of State, will open at Kyte Yorkshire Business Centre in Darrington on Tuesday, October 14, at 10am.

Members of the public are entitled to attend and, at the Inspector’s discretion, share their views. The first day of the inquiry will be an unaccompanied site visit, so those wishing to observe proceedings should plan to attend from 15–16 October, arriving at 9.50am.

For those unable to attend in person, virtual participation is available by contacting North Yorkshire Council’s planning appeals team via email at [email protected] or by telephone on 0300 131 8 131.

Documents relating to the case can be viewed online via the council’s planning portal under reference 2022/1236/FULM, or on the Planning Inspectorate website at gov.uk/appealplanning-inspectorate.

The Planning Inspectorate’s contact for the appeal is Rodwell St Clair, who can be reached on 0303 444 5644 or by email at [email protected].