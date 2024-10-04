Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A COUPLE who live at a specialist nursing home have tied the knot in what is the the first ever marriage between residents at Staveley Birkleas in West Yorkshire

Ashleigh Marlow, 33, and Wei-Kan Cheung, 56, got married at The Priestley Suite in Bradford City Hall on August 22 this year and held the reception at Staveley Birkleas Nursing Home in Nab Wood near Shipley which is owned and run by Czajka Care Group.

Both Ashleigh and Wei-Kan have cerebral palsy and other medical conditions which mean they use wheelchairs. Ashley moved into Staveley Birkleas in May 2021 and Wei-Kan moved into the home in December 2023.

Ashleigh Marlow and Wei-Kan Cheung, who live at Staveley Birkleas Nursing Home, on their wedding day. Picture: Paul Brown.

Ashleigh, who is from Bradford, said: “We first met at Whetley Hill Resource Centre and have been together 16 years.

"Wei-Khan is so kind and in June last year he asked me to marry him! I was so surprised and was not expecting a proposal and didn’t have any inkling that he would propose, but I said yes straight away!

"I enjoyed everything about our wedding day – it was very special.”

Wei-Kan, who was born in Nottingham but moved to Leeds when he was seven years old, said: “I have been thinking about proposing for a long time - we love each other – and we had the best day.”

Registered manager at Staveley Birkleas, Solmaz Bahadori-Ridge, said: “We are so happy to see Ashleigh and Wei-Khan get married in a beautiful ceremony.

"Both require round the clock care but live fulfilling lives with us at Staveley Birkleas.

"We hosted a huge party for the couple, their families and all the other residents, staff and management with a DJ, disco and barbecue.

"It was also a delight to welcome Wei-Khan’s surgeon and social worker, who were among the guests.”

Staveley Birkleas cares for people from the age of 18 through to 64, who have a variety of specialist needs including amputees, people with brain injuries, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Motor Neuron Disease, Huntington’s Disease, Epilepsy and many other complex conditions.

People with disabilities who are unable to look after themselves in their own homes are able to thrive at Staveley Birkleas, says the home, by living an independent lifestyle while having around the clock care in a safe and stimulating environment.

Czajka Care Group, meanwhile, is a family run business that was established in Saltaire in 1983 and currently offers its care to more than 250 retired and disabled people.

The company owns and operates Brookfield Care Home and Staveley Birk Leas Nursing Home, which are in Nab Wood near Shipley and Currergate Nursing Home in Steeton.