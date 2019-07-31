Shocking photos show flood damage to Tour de France Grand Depart bridge in the Yorkshire Dales

It was one of the most iconic images of the Tour de France's visit to Yorkshire in 2014.

The photo of the peloton passing over Grinton Bridge surrounded by huge crowds encapsulated the popularity of the Grand Depart.

Now, Grinton Bridge lies in ruins following flash flooding and thunderstorms that hit the Dales on Tuesday evening.

Swaledale hit by extreme floods

The main road between Grinton and Leyburn was partially washed away after a month's worth of rain fell in just four hours.

Grinton Bridge is due to feature on the UCI World Road Racing Championships route when the cycling event comes to Yorkshire in September. It is unclear whether the bridge will be repaired in time or whether the race will be re-routed to avoid it.

Landslip blocks Settle to Carlisle line in the Dales

It was a devastating night for Dales communities, with Swaledale particularly badly hit. Local farmers compared the storm to the damage wreaked by Hurricane Charlie around 20 years ago.

The bridge today after being washed away by torrential rain

During the downpours:-

- Customers at the Brymor Dairy ice cream parlour in Masham were injured by giant hailstones

Mountain bike festival cancelled after event site is flooded

- A mountain bike festival, Ard Rock, has been cancelled over safety fears after damage to the site, which was submerged

- A landslip near Dent on the iconic Settle to Carlisle railway line has halted trains on part of the route. Trains from Carlisle will only run as far as Horton-in-Ribblesdale without continuing to Leeds

Dales floods in pictures

- Sheds and oil tanks were seen floating down flooded roads

- The Dales Cafe and Cakery in Reeth was flooded

The owners of guesthouses and tourist businesses have told visitors that 'the Dales are open' and urged them to avoid cancelling their bookings, as the income is required to sustain communities through the quieter winter months.