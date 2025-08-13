Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Haigh, 19, was two hours in to his first shift on reception at Improved U Fitness, in Skelmanthorpe, when a black 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander came crashing through the window at around 7.45am.

The shocked receptionist said: "I heard a car alarm from outside, I hadn't thought anything of it. Then I looked up and a car is falling from the hill. It then lads and rolls into the far window, which smashes. All of a sudden, there's glass everywhere."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager admitted he shrieked and was in 'pure shock' at the sound of the 'huge bang', before gathering his thoughts and filming a video of the aftermath.

Shocking video shows the scene after a runaway car fell off a hill, flipped upside down, and crashed in to the window of a gym

Gym owner Kieran Sanderson, 30, was called and the staff immediately evacuated and closed the gym for the day due to safety reasons.

Mr Sanderson said: "He rang me and he was in a lot of shock. He said 'Kieran, you need to get down here, a car's come through the reception window'.

"Bearing in mind the car park is around the other side, I was thinking 'how could that happen?' What happened was a car was parked up at the top, and there's no fence there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gym owner says his gym's CCTV system cut out just before the moment of impact - meaning the moment of the crash was not captured.

Shocking video shows the scene after a runaway car fell off a hill, flipped upside down, and crashed in to the window of a gym.

He added: "As soon as we realised that no one was injured and no one was hurt, we just laughed it off really. We made light of the situation. What else can you do? We had to wait, they brought out three different vehicles to crane it out, and all three of them were like 'we're not touching it, it's too risky'.

"We had to wait until the evening to get a big articulated wagon out with a huge crane on the back, that stayed on the main road and had the crane come all the way over to lift it out. It was cordoned off until that point by police.