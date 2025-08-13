Shocking video shows scene of crash after runaway car flips upside down and crashes through gym window
Josh Haigh, 19, was two hours in to his first shift on reception at Improved U Fitness, in Skelmanthorpe, when a black 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander came crashing through the window at around 7.45am.
The shocked receptionist said: "I heard a car alarm from outside, I hadn't thought anything of it. Then I looked up and a car is falling from the hill. It then lads and rolls into the far window, which smashes. All of a sudden, there's glass everywhere."
The teenager admitted he shrieked and was in 'pure shock' at the sound of the 'huge bang', before gathering his thoughts and filming a video of the aftermath.
Gym owner Kieran Sanderson, 30, was called and the staff immediately evacuated and closed the gym for the day due to safety reasons.
Mr Sanderson said: "He rang me and he was in a lot of shock. He said 'Kieran, you need to get down here, a car's come through the reception window'.
"Bearing in mind the car park is around the other side, I was thinking 'how could that happen?' What happened was a car was parked up at the top, and there's no fence there."
The gym owner says his gym's CCTV system cut out just before the moment of impact - meaning the moment of the crash was not captured.
He added: "As soon as we realised that no one was injured and no one was hurt, we just laughed it off really. We made light of the situation. What else can you do? We had to wait, they brought out three different vehicles to crane it out, and all three of them were like 'we're not touching it, it's too risky'.
"We had to wait until the evening to get a big articulated wagon out with a huge crane on the back, that stayed on the main road and had the crane come all the way over to lift it out. It was cordoned off until that point by police.
"It was Josh's first day on shift. He'd done two days prior the week before, where he just shadowed - but that was his first official day."