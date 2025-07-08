Shopkeeper named as man who died after being hit by truck in Yorkshire

A man who died in a Yorkshire crash has been named by police as his family have paid tribute.

Humberside Police said a 59-year-old man, named only as Chakib, died after he was hit by a Volvo tipper truck as he cycled along Hedon Road in Hull, close to the junction with Emily Street.

The force said Chakib died at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 7.30pm on July 3.

A statement from his family - issued via police - said: “Chakib was a hard-working family man, known for his jolly nature and fooling around.

“Chakib - or ‘Tic Tac’, as he was known to his friends - was the owner of Queens Gardens News and Whitefriargate News.

Chakib died in the crash on July 3 | Humberside Police

“We will always remember his wise words: ‘Live your life and make the most of it.”

His family are being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 477 of July 3.

