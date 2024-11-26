Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie Loughlin peered out of the window to see what she thought were shooting stars in the dark night sky. They immediately burst into flames.

“They were actually missiles and drones had been sent to blow them up before they landed anywhere,” she says frankly. “That’s when you get your wake up call that it’s real. There are bombs about.”

Still, during her time in Ukraine, operating theatre nurse Rosie maintains she not once felt scared. She spent two months in the South Eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, supporting surgical departments with medical aid charity UK-Med.

Rosie Loughlin, an operating theatre nurse who lives in Grimsby. Photo: Sean Sutton/UK-MED

"If local people can manage to live, be happy and be welcoming to other people, it’s not my place to go in miserable and terrified,” says 60-year-old Rosie, of Grimsby. “I’ve gone in to help….And they were so grateful that other people would come and help them. They were quite shocked and in awe that I’d come from England to work in their (operating) theatres despite knowing it was a war zone.”

Some of her work was general surgery, supporting planned operations for those with ongoing medical issues. But much of her effort was focused on those injured in the conflict in Ukraine, operating on war-wounded soldiers and civilians caught up in attacks.

Last week marked 1,000 days since Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022, a milestone described as “sobering” by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

“We treated an awful lot of shrapnel wounds - to the chest, legs, arms, face, and a lot of infected wounds from the shrapnel,” Rosie explains. “(We also carried out) a lot of amputations of lower limbs from (people) stepping on these small cluster mines.”

Rosie Loughlin spent two months working in Ukraine. Photo: Sean Sutton/UK-MED

“The injuries didn’t bother me. It’s a job, it’s what we do as theatre nurses is treat injured people,” she continues. “With infections, there’s a sad side because of the ongoing care these patients are going to need. You know it’s not going to be as good as in the UK because of all the follow up care we have here.”

It was a common sight to see injured soldiers struggling from chemist to chemist to try to find the best price for the medication they needed. “(Patients) are injured and they don’t have the sickness benefits we receive so it’s a big financial burden is the ongoing care to them,” Rosie explains. “You do worry (about) the longevity of the act of care and whether they’re going to be able to afford to continue.”

Ukraine has been UK-Med’s biggest emergency response to date, with more than 200 NHS and international medics sent to provide medical aid since 2022.

As well as running mobile health clinics for people who have been uprooted by the conflict, the charity provides medical training to first responders and civilians; medical supplies and equipment; and surgical support. In the last year alone, its medics have performed 215 surgeries in Ukraine and have treated nearly 18,000 people.

Rosie’s time in Ukraine was her first experience with the charity. She had long-since wanted to work in a developing country or conflict zone and got in touch with UK-Med after hearing about a colleague’s experience in Gaza. “I thoroughly enjoyed every day that I went to work,” she reflects. “You feel as though you’re fulfilling what you went into nursing for in the first place.”

That began for her back in 1986 at the Royal Oldham School of Nursing. After qualifying, she spent 17 years in the town, working as an operating theatre nurse. A further 17 years followed in Lincolnshire, predominantly in orthopaedic surgery, before Rosie moved into the private sector, doing a similar role at Spire hospital in Hull, where she remains.

She took two months away to help in Ukraine. “Initially I felt conspicuous being the only English speaking person there. I’m a red-head too so totally different to Ukrainian people, I stand out,” Rosie says.

"I had an interpreter with me who was Ukrainian but had never worked in a hospital so she had a language barrier in that she didn’t understand medical terminology. But everywhere I went she came with me, so I was never on my own, unless I went to the local shops. Not once did I feel scared, intimidated or threatened.”

The war continued around Rosie. A row of shops or houses would be standing tall one day, and the next a missile would have ripped a hole through the core. The hospital where she was based would receive alerts about any explosions nearby and everyday, alarms would ring to alert residents and workers that explosions or missiles were imminent.

Some nights, Rosie would be up two or three times seeking shelter in a safe zone. For her, that was typically in the basement of the property she was staying but she talks also of “fantastic” underground hideouts and air raid shelters designed for children, with discos, trampolines, bowling alleys and pottery classes.

Like the locals, Rosie got on with her job and day-to-day life. "I went shopping one day and sat on this bench near the university and there was a loud bang. The ground shook. You thought ‘oh that was a very close missile’.

"(When things like that happen) the local people look around and go back to everyday activities so you just adopt their ways. If they’re not scared and it’s not affected them, you just carry on."

“I’d do it again,” she adds, “definitely...You felt like you were contributing where there was a lack of resources. I was able to step in and be part of the team.

"To anybody thinking about it, just do it. Go for it and enjoy every moment because it really does fulfil that element of nursing that you signed up for.”