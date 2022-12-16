His work has inspired generations of readers and illustrators, seen not only on the pages of books but on the walls of hospitals and public spaces across the country.

Sir Quentin Blake has enjoyed a career in art and illustration spanning eight decades and as he marks his 90th birthday today, his life will be celebrated by his industry peers. Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration invited 90 of the UK’s leading illustrators to create an image of a candle to mark the occasion. Their work references the original meaning of the word ‘illustration’ as “to light up or illuminate”.

Axel Scheffler, The Gruffalo illustrator, Charlie And Lola picture book series creator Lauren Child and political cartoonist Chris Riddell, who is the co-creator of The Edge Chronicles, have contributed to the project.

The collection will be bound into a special book and presented to Sir Quentin as a birthday gift. The 90 candles will also be available as limited edition prints, with proceeds from their sales going towards the opening of a permanent national centre for illustration in London in 2024. The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration will hold a programme of exhibitions and will provide a home for Blake’s 40,000-work archive.

Sir Quentin Blake poses with some of his illustrations.

Sir Quentin, best known for his lengthy collaboration with the children’s author Roald Dahl, said: “We have a wonderful diversity of illustrators working in the UK today giving us enormous pleasure in a language we can all understand. I am pleased and proud to be among them and to be involved in a national centre that celebrates what they do.”