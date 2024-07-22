Six people - including two children - die in horror crash involving car and motorcycle in Yorkshire

By Luke O'Reilly, PA
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 06:12 BST
Four adults and two children have died in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Yorkshire.

The crash between a Ford Focus and the motorbike occurred on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Emergency services received reports of the incident at 3.54pm, West Yorkshire Police said.

A man, a woman, a boy and a girl who were travelling in the car were confirmed dead at the scene. Another man and a woman, the motorcyclist and pillion passenger, also died in the crash.

Six people - includig two children - have died following a crash on the A61 Barnsley Road in Yorkshire. Photo: Paul AtkinSix people - includig two children - have died following a crash on the A61 Barnsley Road in Yorkshire. Photo: Paul Atkin
The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain shut for some time, police said.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives. Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 quoting reference number 1157 of July 21.

