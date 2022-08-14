Skegness incident: Police confirm teenage boy has died while swimming in the sea

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Superintendent Lee Pache of Lincolnshire Police said: "Police received 10 calls within two hours to report missing people on the coast on Saturday. All of the those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well.”

“A teenager has died after going into the sea in Skegness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Emergency services received a report that a child under 16 was in the water at around 6.15pm on Saturday 13 August.

Skegness