Skegness incident: Police confirm teenage boy has died while swimming in the sea

A teenage boy who was one of 10 people who went missing in Skegness on Saturday has died.

By Press Association
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 11:53 am
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 11:55 am

Superintendent Lee Pache of Lincolnshire Police said: "Police received 10 calls within two hours to report missing people on the coast on Saturday. All of the those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well.”

“A teenager has died after going into the sea in Skegness.

Emergency services received a report that a child under 16 was in the water at around 6.15pm on Saturday 13 August.

Skegness

“A search was carried out by police and coastguard and the boy’s body was recovered at around 11.30pm.”

