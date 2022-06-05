Skelton collision: Family of four-year-old boy killed by car on Yorkshire street pay tribute to him

The family of a four-year-old boy killed after being hit by a car on Jubilee weekend have released a photo of him.

By Grace Newton
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 12:03 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th June 2022, 12:05 pm
Isaac Crofts
Isaac Crofts

Isaac Matthew Crofts died on Grampian Road in Skelton-in-Cleveland, a market town between Whitby and Saltburn, on Saturday.

His family released a tribute via Cleveland Police which read: "Isaac was a beloved grandson, son and nephew. He had a beautiful smile and was adored by all who knew him.

"His family are devastated by his death and have asked for privacy as they begin to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child.

"Police officers are supporting the family and our thoughts remain with them at this very sad time.

"Police would again like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the scene. We understand this tragic incident will have an impact on many people in the Skelton community."

