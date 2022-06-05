Skelton collision: Family of four-year-old boy killed by car on Yorkshire street pay tribute to him

Isaac Crofts

Isaac Matthew Crofts died on Grampian Road in Skelton-in-Cleveland, a market town between Whitby and Saltburn, on Saturday.

His family released a tribute via Cleveland Police which read: "Isaac was a beloved grandson, son and nephew. He had a beautiful smile and was adored by all who knew him.

"His family are devastated by his death and have asked for privacy as they begin to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child.

"Police officers are supporting the family and our thoughts remain with them at this very sad time.