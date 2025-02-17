Skelton: Police name man, 30, who died after crash in Yorkshire

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 17th Feb 2025, 17:32 BST
Police have named the 30-year-old man who died in a crash at the weekend.

Cleveland Police said its officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at around 7pm on Friday (February 14).

The incident happened on the A173 at Skelton Ellers, near Redcar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the scene and treated the man, who was taken to hospital for more treatment. However, the force confirmed he died.

In a statement released by Cleveland Police, the force confirmed the man was Ryan Brudenell.

It added: “His family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them during this extremely difficult time.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 026733.

Related topics:PoliceCleveland PoliceYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice