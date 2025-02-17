Skelton: Police name man, 30, who died after crash in Yorkshire
Cleveland Police said its officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at around 7pm on Friday (February 14).
The incident happened on the A173 at Skelton Ellers, near Redcar.
Emergency services attended the scene and treated the man, who was taken to hospital for more treatment. However, the force confirmed he died.
In a statement released by Cleveland Police, the force confirmed the man was Ryan Brudenell.
It added: “His family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them during this extremely difficult time.”
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 026733.
