Police have named the 30-year-old man who died in a crash at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police said its officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at around 7pm on Friday (February 14).

The incident happened on the A173 at Skelton Ellers, near Redcar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the scene and treated the man, who was taken to hospital for more treatment. However, the force confirmed he died.

In a statement released by Cleveland Police, the force confirmed the man was Ryan Brudenell.

It added: “His family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them during this extremely difficult time.”