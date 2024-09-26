It’s been ten years of fine tuning, but after ditching several managers, an independent band from Yorkshire have had their first Top 40 hit ahead of their debut album release.

Indie-soul band Skinny Living, from Wakefield, is made up of Will Booth, Danny Hepworth and Ryan Johnston.

Skinny Living have toured across the globe singing with the likes of Busted, McFly, Jake Bugg and Gabrielle.

The band saw their latest single reach number 36 in last week’s (September 13) the UK official Top 40 charts.

Skinny Living: Danny, Ryan and Will

With over 350,000 fans online, the trio thanked their supporters for the “mad” social media support of their Top 40 single ‘My Blood.’

Will, Danny and Ryan first met at an open mic night a decade ago as solo artists.

Lead singer and honorary Yorkshireman Ryan - who bowled over the singer-musicians Will and Danny with his voice - said it’s been tough and a lot of work to get where they are today.

He said: “Although it's hard, it's far more rewarding.”

Wakefield band, Skinny Living will release their debut album in October.

Skinny Living - who are set to release their debut album next month - explained how they ditched their management several times because they wanted them to be another pop band.

Ryan said: “Our fans put it there (in the Top 40), we don't have any label behind us or industry market.”

Skinny Living have a huge demographic of fans of all ages with their family-friendly approach to making music although appealing to everyone didn’t put them in favour of record labels.

Father-of-three Ryan joked: “We just hope it takes off without somebody making us broke again.

While all the lads live a modest life at home with their parents, they said their down-to-earth shared values have helped them build a loyal fan base from babies to grandparents.