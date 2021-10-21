Skipton puppy Bonnie the lurcher cross needs £6000 for lifesaving surgery after car accident

Bonnie, a six-month old Lurcher cross, needs spinal surgery after the accident in which Jenna Cross’s older dog Alfie was also hit.

Tragically, Alfie died at the scene.

Bonnie has been discharged from veterinary hospital to await the surgery, which will cost up to £6000.

Ms Cross, who lives on a canal boat in Skipton, has approached charities including the PDSA and RSPCA for support but has been told as she is not on benefits she is not eligible for financial aid.

Ms Cross lost her job during the pandemic meaning she can’t fund the operation herself.

So far, animal lovers have donated over £2000 to the campaign.

Ms Morgan, who lives in Leeds, said: “We are very hopeful with having raised so much, that we will raise the amount we need.

“There’s been such a double whammy of the older dog dying, and then this injury to Bonnie.

“I’ve contacted all the charities but because she’s not on benefits, they won’t help as the dog isn’t under the care of one of their hospitals.