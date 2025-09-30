An East Coast holiday park has submitted plans to install dozens of static caravans on a neighbouring field to make up for pitches which are being lost to the North Sea.

Just weeks after applying for planning permission from East Riding Council for a multi-million pound makeover, the owners of Skirlington Leisure Park has put in separate set of plans to extend onto a field to the south of the site.

Planning documents claim that of the 92 new pitches, 60 are “rollback” – covering sites lost to the sea – with the remaining 32, generating funds to cover the move.

The applicants say 35 pitches were lost to coastal erosion this year.

Owner Unity Holidays, which acquired the site last year, say the extension will cover costs of laying down new bases for caravans as well as helping fund their proposed revamp, which includes installing an outdoor swimming pool and sun deck.

The upgrade, however, has proved controversial as it will see the closure of the popular Skirlington Sunday market.

According to council data going back to 1989, an average of 1.12m land is lost per year in the area to the sea. The rate of erosion means that in just three decades the sea will encroach onto the new site.

The applicants argue that “without supporting funds to assist with the cost of rollback, the park would be unable to sustain rollback in a material way, and would be at risk of becoming a 'declining' park, as the number of caravans within the park are lost due to erosion.”

The park currently has 680 holiday caravans and 400 pitches for tents and tourers.

Planning documents state that the extension will include 21 lodges and 69 caravans, and a lake, with a new road to connect to the B1242, which in future will become the main access point to the park, as it is “likely the northern entrance to the most easterly caravans will fall away into the coast soon given current likely erosion rates”.

It comes as more than 5,000 people have signed a petition against the closure of Skirlington market. Traders have been given notice to leave the site to make way for the expansion.

The market and car boot, which attracts around 160 traders and 10,000 visitors, was founded by Keith Bemrose nearly 40 years ago. Daughter Angela Parry, who now runs the market, started the petition.