Skunk on the loose in Yorkshire: Mobile zoo owner issues desperate appeal, with thermal drone at the ready

Flower the Skunk escaped from her enclosure in the S12 area of the city at around 12.30am yesterday, Saturday, March 26.

She is part of Rotherham-based Leanimals Mobile Zoo and is used to visiting care homes and schools, and being handled by people of all ages.

Owner Leanne Wall said the three-year-old creature had been staying with a friend while Leanne was on holiday when the skunk managed to escape. Leanne is offering a reward for Flower’s safe return.

Flower the skunk has gone missing

There was a possible sighting on Linley Lane in Frecheville yesterday at around 5.30am, and Leanne said there was a drone with a thermal imaging camera ready to be deployed if Flower is spotted again.

"We’re absolutely devastated that Flower’s gone missing, and we’d ask anyone who sees her of hears of any possible sightings to get in touch as soon as possible,” said Leanne.

“She is nocturnal so is likely cosied up somewhere fast asleep at the minute in someone’s garden.

“Please, please, please if you are in or around the S12 or surrounding areas check your gardens, sheds or any cosy corners where she may have found shelter.

“We miss her terribly and want her home safe.”

Leanne said police had been informed and officers had given her a reference number of 0743-26032022.