People heading to Slam Dunk Leeds today have complained about huge shuttle bus queues after a last minute car park announcement by organisers.

The event at Temple Newsam is set to attract thousands, with headliners including Enter Shikari.

However, many were forced to change their travel plans last minute after a social media announcement by organisers.

The announcement read: “SLAM DUNK NORTH CAR PARK INFORMATION

“DUE TO AN UNPRECEDENTED AMOUNT OF PEOPLE ARRIVING TO THE FESTIVAL WITHOUT ADVANCE CAR-PARKING TICKETS YESTERDAY, WE HAVE TAKEN THE DECISION TO ONLY ALLOW ADVANCE CAR PARK TICKETS ON-SITE TODAY.

“IF YOU DIDN'T PRE-BOOK CAR PARK TICKETS, PLEASE PARK IN LEEDS CITY CENTRE AND USE THE SHUTTLE-BUSES PROVIDED.

SHUTTLE-BUS PICK UP AND DROP OFF IS ON SOVEREIGN STREET AND WILL BE OPERATING FROM 8.30AM TO THE FESTIVAL SITE AND 8PM FROM THE FESTIVAL SITE BACK TO THE CITY CENTRE."

However, many said the lack of shuttle buses available caused huge queues on Sunday afternoon.

Some reported being in the queue for over an hour and missing bands.

One person said: “We need to know the complaints procedure. Paid almost £100 to miss the bands we came to see because of the shambles with the parking.”

Another added: “Anyone know how to make a complaint? This is beyond a joke. Stuck in the arse end of Leeds, all because they don’t know how to manage a car park and traffic. Shambles.”

