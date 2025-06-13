Smartphone addiction a challenge for every school, expert says

Katherine Howard is head of education and wellbeing at Smoothwall, which provides digital monitoring and safety programmes to schools.

Keir Starmer faced calls for a blanket ban on mobiles in schools following the release of Yorkshire-filmed Netflix drama Adolescence, which explored the impact of ‘incel’ culture on young men.

She said: “Every single school does this differently. Some schools do let pupils have mobile devices, and some don’t. That’s up to the headteacher.

“What the drama has done is raise important questions for us all as digital users of technology.”

Services offered by Smoothwall include filtering, where schools can choose to block certain content on their network, and monitoring, where safeguarding teams are told if students have been accessing harmful content.

Ms Howard said: “Monitoring is a tool that allows schools to have visibility of safeguarding risks. For example, if a young person has written something on the keyboard that could be an early warning marker of a risk to life.

“Research that we conducted said about 38 per cent of schools said criminal exploitation was something they faced, and children as young as eight have been sharing nude content online.

“We are ensuring parents are aware of the skills and knowledge they need to have conversations with their children.”

In a speech at the conference of school leaders’ union, the NAHT, in Harrogate last month, general secretary Paul Whiteman said school leaders were having to deal with the consequences of toxic masculinity and online radicalisation every day.

Mr Whiteman called for politicians, families and school staff to work together to stop a generation of boys “disappearing into a vortex of hatred and lies”, highlighting Adolescence.

He warned that technology can “isolate and divide” and create “dangerous spaces” for children trying to find their identity in the world.