Smartphone addiction: Why Yorkshire's parents are saying no to phones for kids

Like millions of other parents, Daisy Greenwell has long worried about the impact of mobile phones on her children.

The mother-of-three knew that individual decisions to not purchase smartphones could only go so far, especially against the strength of peer pressure from other children who had phones.

Together with her friend, Clare Fernyhough, she came up with a simple idea: for parents to join together to pledge not to buy smartphones.

Within weeks, thousands of parents had signed up via schoolclass WhatsApp groups to the movement which has become “Smartphone Free Childhoods.”

Among them is Jane Richardson whose eight-year-old twins are typical children who love sports, arts, reading and playing outside with their friends.

She is among 68 parents from Monk Fryston who have signed Smartphone Free Childhood’s Parent Pact, aimed at reducing the pressure from children to have a smartphone.

Ms Richardson’s twins attend Monk Fryston School in North Yorkshire, a village primary with some 200 pupils.

The village doesn’t have a secondary school, and in a few short years they will have to travel to a neighbouring town or village for the next part of their education.

That might be the time Ms Richardson, a student psychologist, chooses to give them a mobile phone - but it won’t be a smart one.

Parents who sign the Pact commit to not buying their children a phone until at least the end of Year 9, when most pupils are 14.

Ms Richardson said: “I was listening to Woman’s Hour and there was a speaker from Smartphone Free Childhood.

“It really resonated with me, and so I just started talking to a few other parents.

“We set up a WhatsApp group and I had a couple of meetings at my house. For me the biggest worry is the pester of peer pressure. I didn’t want the kids to be left out of anything social, and I was really worried about making them stand out by not having a phone.

“That’s why Smartphone Free Childhood really resonated with me.”

Ms Richardson agrees with Daisy Greenwell’s assessment that parents need to get onboard as early as possible if the movement is to succeed.

“Parents whose kids are in Year Five or Year Six are maybe less prepared to sign [the pledge] as they’ve already bought them phones.

“It tends to be parents of kids around the ages of seven to nine who are concerned, because we know it’s coming, and we want to get in before its too late. Once you’ve given a phone, how on earth do you take it away?

Even at eight, Ms Richardson said it’s a challenge to keep her twins away from social media and Youtube. “There’s a lot of online sites the school recommends for things like learning times tables.

“But what I was finding was, we were going on them, I’d leave them for five minutes and come back and they’d be playing on crazy games with adverts that you just have no control over.

“They’re desperate to go on YouTube but we’ve stopped them from doing that.

“If we left them, they’d be on it for hours. They just become completely engrossed and you can see how it becomes addictive.”

Ms Richardson said she can see the benefits of phones for young teenagers, especially as they grow in independence. “My nephew is in his second year of high school and his parents have got him a Nokia phone. I’ve heard some young people say they’re quite trendy at the moment. I would consider it for the twins when they get older, but certainly no access to social media.”

The list of concerns for parents when it comes to smartphone usage is a long one. “Grooming I think [is one of the worst],” said Ms Richardson. “But also inappropriate content like pornography and all the body image comparisons that are on social media. As a trainee psychologist, I can see how all that has a massive impact on your self worth. It’s really concerning.”

Ms Greenwell said she realised there was massive demand and people were desperate for support.

She and her husband both quit their jobs to manage the movement, which has seen some 120,000 parents in every county of the country join forces to sign a parent pact to not buy their children a smartphone until at least the end of Year 9 (when most teenagers are 14).

“It’s really remarkable, and we just try to sort of shepherd that energy to create as much impact as possible,” said Ms Greenwell.

“We’ve found that the earlier the better [for signing the pledge], the older you go up in primary school, the more awkward the conversation gets, because parents have either got them a smartphone or their elder siblings have one.

“Nine is the most common age to get a smartphone, so after then it does become more awkward.”

Ms Greenwell said the impact of the pledge is tangible and she receives emails every day from parents who have decided to sign it. “One said ‘my daughter’s birthday party was on Saturday. Four of her friends have non smart-phones, and the one who does have one said she didn’t want to bring it and be left out.

“It’s showing a changing social norm.”

But Ms Greenwell was disappointed earlier this year when the Prime Minister refused to commit to a blanket ban on smartphones in schools in the wake of the Netflix drama Adolescence, which examines the devastating impact social media can have on teenagers.

She said: “It’s a disappointment. We’ve been working for a decade on the Online Safety Act but I don’t think parents are feeling improvement in the quality of their children’s digital lives.

“I don’t think it’s possible to make social media safe for kids, it wasn’t designed for kids. The whole business model is to be addictive and serve up toxic content.

“We need to keep our kids off phones and for us, a ban in schools feels an obvious thing.

“In the 1980s they banned tamagotchis for being too addictive.