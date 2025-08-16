People living more than 30 miles from a large moor fire have reported being affected by the smoke and been advised to keep their windows closed.

Firefighters have been battling a blaze on the North York Moors, close to the RAF Fylingdales early warning station, since Monday, and they said on Friday that the smoke appeared to have reached York.

At its height, 20 pumps were at the scene and a helicopter was used to try to control the blaze, as the fire service declared a major incident.

On Friday, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said nine crews were continuing to tackle the blaze, plus another two dealing with a separate outbreak close to the A171 Scarborough to Whitby road, which had to be closed at one point.

The service said on Friday: “We have nine fire engines at the incident on Langdale Moor.

“We’re getting a lot of calls reporting smoke in and around York which we believe may be from this incident.

“We continue to advise people to keep their doors and windows shut if they are impacted by smoke.

“We also have two fire engines at the incident on the A171 near the Flask Inn.”

Langdale Moor is situated close to RAF Fylingdales.

There were also reports of people in the Malton area being affected by the smoke from the moor fire, 15 miles to the north.

The blaze covered an area of more than two square miles at its height.

This included an area which is on an old range and an Army explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the scene because of munitions in the area.

The fire service said earlier this week: “We have precautions in place for our crews at the scene, but people may hear explosions.”

It said on Thursday that it did not know the cause of the fire.