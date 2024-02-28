Soap opera Emmerdale will confront coercive control in a domestic abuse plotline

Played by Eden Taylor Draper and James Chase, Belle and Tom have just returned from their honeymoon on the ITV soap, but there are already signs that all is not well.

Viewers saw Belle question whether she was making the right choice on the night of her wedding, and she is now starting to lose perspective on what a normal relationship looks like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme has worked with outside partners including domestic abuse charities New Beginnings Peer Support and Refuge to develop the storyline.

As the plot develops, Tom will start using different methods of technology to assert his control and surveillance over Belle, to reflect the rise of tech abuse and the use of monitoring devices since the Covid pandemic.

Producer Laura Shaw said: “Soaps are in the extraordinary position of being able to highlight what happens behind the public face of an abusive relationship, over a longer period of time.

“The audience knows these characters so well, sometimes as well as they might know their own friends and family, and they care deeply about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As harrowing as it can be to watch this type of storyline play out, it’s imperative that we use our platform to shine a light on domestic abuse, and help give a voice to people who have so often been silenced.”

Emma Pickering, head of technology-facilitated abuse and economic empowerment at Refuge, said: “Refuge is pleased to have had the opportunity to work with the writers and producers of Emmerdale, to develop the storyline between Tom and Belle and show viewers the sad realities of domestic abuse.

“The show will be exploring the multi-faceted and complex nature of domestic abuse, with various manifestations of abuse, including coercive control, emotional abuse, physical abuse, and technology-facilitated abuse, all set to be displayed by Tom over the coming weeks.

“The show will also highlight how abuse escalates over time, as well as some of the common tactics used by perpetrators such as isolation from family and friends, love bombing, and manipulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Domestic abuse is sadly all too common, with one in four women experiencing some form of abuse in their lifetime.

“It is important shows like Emmerdale explore these types of storylines, and work with experts such as ourselves when developing these on-screen portrayals so viewers can be informed about domestic abuse and how it presents and learn to recognise signs of abuse in the real world.”

Emmerdale has explored abusive relationships in previous episodes with one of the most controversial being when character Pierce Harris spent several months controlling his then-partner Rhona Goskirk before raping her in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After receiving a five year sentence for the assault Pierce returned to the village before kidnapping Vanessa Woodfield and murdering Graham Foster.

At the time a spokesperson for the soap said it had a “history of raising awareness of difficult subjects” after the scenes had generated a large number of complaints.

Draper said she was “fully aware” of the responsibility of navigating such an important storyline.

She added: “It is an important story to tell. Soaps offer the viewer a glimpse of life behind closed doors and reveal what people present to the world isn’t always a truth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sad reality is that behaviour like this in a relationship is all too prevalent. I hope we do this story justice. And if people are in a situation like this they should definitely get help.”

New Beginnings Peer Support chief executive Lindsay Olive said: “As an after-crisis service we see the longevity of the trauma resulting from domestic abuse and firmly believe preventative measures are key.

“We therefore very much welcome Emmerdale covering this storyline to highlight the realities of domestic abuse, red flags within a relationship and the challenges of leaving.

“Domestic abuse remains a hidden pandemic and the more information in the public domain to increase awareness, the higher the chance of perpetrator behaviour being recognised and victims gaining the support they require.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year new measures were bought in to further protect victims of domestic abuse. Victims who are still experiencing varying forms of domestic abuse from current or ex partners will now receive appropriate protection, even if they live apart from the aggressor. According to the government, controlling or coercive behaviour offences has been extended to protect victims who aren’t in the same households as their abuser.

The new measure comes as an independent review published last month found more than half (51 per cent) of murder cases involved controlling or coercive behaviour. Lawmakers hope it will tackle abuse that continues after victims separate from an abusive partner or distance themselves from an aggressive family member.

Sarah Dines, who was safeguarding minister at the time of the legislation, said: "Controlling or coercive behaviour is an abhorrent crime that I am determined to tackle. Victims’ safety is paramount, and this updated guidance will offer wider protection to victims and will support the police to bring more perpetrators to justice.”