Nightlife is all too often seen as a thing for young people but now with the cash-strapped younger generation, older ravers who are still raring to party are in the spotlight with early night raves on the menu.

DJs Annie Mac, Stephanie Hirst and actress Vicky McClure have all launched their own early evening club nights and now the sober rave revolution is launching in Yorkshire.

The latest clubbing night ‘without the hangover’ is a two-for-one - it’s entirely alcohol-free and finishes before 10pm.

Welcome to Glimmer - ‘where music is the substance’ - the new ‘rave’ which starts at 4.30pm has been founded by Leeds musician Cheryl Clifford.

Sober Rave organiser Cheryl Holland

Following a songwriting sabbatical, Cheryl started writing again in lockdown following a breakdown as a way to express her creativity.

She has since released a song and has more on the way alongside her own music events.

Cheryl, who is now a sober artist, said: “There is a growing number of sober and sober curious clubbers and artists across the North of England. I have noted since I have been sober, there are limited events in the Leeds, West Yorkshire area that are sober. There are events in Manchester – Drywave, House of Happiness, London amongst others but Leeds apart from Ignite is distinctly lacking.”

That gave Cheryl the idea to do something to support other sober music lovers which is where she had her “Glimmer” of hope to launch a night for people like her.

Glimmer Sober Raves

Cheryl said: “Glimmer is a Sober Rave which provides sober ravers an event where they can dance free of alcohol and drugs. To promote new sober and sober curious acts such as myself that require promotion and opportunities to perform live.”

She added that part of the problem is sober raves she has been to have too many different offerings and don’t give the feel of a Warehouse rave without the booze.

Cheryl said: “I want to create an event where alcohol free drinks are available – people who are sober or sober curious are safe from triggers, temptation from which may harm their sobriety or recovery. I will provide them an environment free from drunk and drugged ravers. This event will promote the benefits of healthy raving through dance and other well being activities.

“The aim is to provide an experience that gives people the experience of a warehouse rave that has glamour, but a spiritual and artsy side also. We aim to give a platform to sober and nearly sober artists and DJs both known and up and coming. The sober raver is a little more discerning after all – they are completely present in their experience.”

Glimmer Raves singer Ashley Benjamin

The sober artists entertaining the crowds include DJ Dan de Lissandri – a sober house DJ who is bringing back a 90s vibe and sober singer.

Ashley Benjamin is a House music vocalist crossing genres from disco and funk to deep and soulful vibes. He has had releases on the legendary HedKandi imprint and worked alongside the likes of K Klass.

Ashley said: “It’s great to have a new scene emerging which is about the music rather than the booze. It’s actually a lot more fun and as an artist you feel the adrenaline a lot more.”

Glimmer will take place at The Warehouse, Slunglow Holbeck. It holds a capacity of up to 250. The venue has its own stage, PA and seating areas.

Sober Raves singer

Cheryl added: “It is a warehouse so it fits the event we are going for. There is a second warehouse which will serve as a chill out area and arts room.

“I have booked this venue because it is run by sober people and it does not specifically have a bar that will have to be restocked. It is a community space. The event is sponsored by the people at Sentia - there's a free mocktail on arrival.