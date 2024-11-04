Soldier found dead at Catterick Garrison devastated by friend’s death six months before

A soldier who hanged himself at Catterick Garrison had been devastated by the death of a friend at the barracks six months before, an inquest was told.

Nicki Hart, 33, who served with the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, was found dead at the North Yorkshire base in February 2022.

The much-loved Highlander had a history of mental health problems and his family expressed concerns about his use of alcohol.

The father-of-three, who was originally from Rhondda Valley, South Wales, had been drinking heavily after the death of his friend, Ryan Mackenzie, at the garrison the previous August.

Former soldier David Twiname told an inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire: “The effect on Nicki was massive.”

Mr Twiname said alcohol became a coping mechanism and Highlander Hart would buy beer and wine from a local superstore and take it back to his accommodation.

The witness said he made a conscious decision to be with Highlander Hart as he was worried about his friend’s mental health.

Mr Twiname described a diagram his comrade showed him which demonstrated how his aim was to kill himself, but to do that he needed to get around obstacles, which were his friends.

Mr Twiname is now a youth worker, after leaving the Army, and has stopped drinking after Highlander Hart’s death.

Assistant Coroner Jonathan Leach said a toxicology report found the amount of alcohol in his system would have put the soldier more than twice the legal drink drive limit when he died.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was hanging.

A Service Inquiry Report has found that there were “missed opportunities” in the care he received before he died.

He developed post traumatic stress disorder after a 2012 tour of Afghanistan, the inquest heard.

He served a second tour of Afghanistan in 2020.

Highlander Hart sent family members a video in the aftermath of a previous attempt to kill himself in October 2021, the coroner was told.

He was referred to mental health specialists and attended an appointment two days before his death.