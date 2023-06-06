Solo holidays: Yorkshire woman explains why she went on a solo holiday

With the summer holiday season upon us, many of us are looking to book our ideal holiday - but a lot of people are now going solo.

If you’re single, busy with work or you just want some alone time to do your thing, then solo holidays might be for you, a Yorkshire entrepreneur has said.

Event host and organiser Clemy Crowther said she has been so busy, finding time to go away is hard and she was in much need of a break.

“I booked a holiday to Bodrum in Turkey and it was one of the best decisions I made,” she said.

Clemy Crowther

“I made friends, I relaxed and I feel so refreshed from it. I would 100 per cent recommend going on a solo holiday and I am looking where to go next.”

According to ABTA, the Association of British Travel Agents, in 2017 around 20 per cent of UK travellers went on holiday alone. Post-pandemic, that number has now risen to 30 per cent.