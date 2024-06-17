Sophie Ellis-Bextor spotted shopping at independent shops in The Piece Hall Halifax hours before show
The singer – whose popular song ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ surged back to the top of the charts after featuring on Saltburn – bought items in both Mrs Sinclair Vintage and Book Corner Hx.
Mrs Sinclair Vintage said she had “fantastic taste” and loved the shop after she purchased some vintage dresses from the store.
The owner posted: “So look who came in today and bought some vintage dresses...yes the lovely @sophieellisbextor
"Made my day! @thepiecehall
"The girl has fantastic taste & she loved the shop!
"Thanks Sophie Looking forward to seeing you & @nilerodgers tonight
"Get your disco pants on!”
The star also picked out some books in Book Corner Hx.
The store posted: “The brilliant @sophieellisbextor has just popped in before she performs tonight @thepiecehall supporting @nilerodgers
"Lovely to meet you Sophie”
