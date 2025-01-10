South Cave: Tributes paid to father who “enjoyed nothing more than being with his family” after he died in A63 Yorkshire crash
Humberside Police said 59-year-old John Cartemell was travelling eastbound on the A63, before he took the slip road towards the A1034 in South Cave, on Jan 8.
As he was exiting his car collided with a barrier on the A1034 southbound carriageway.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.10pm but John had died at the scene.
The 59-year-old’s family has now paid tribute to a man who “enjoyed nothing more than being with his family”
John’s family said: “John was a loving son, father, brother, partner, uncle, friend, and devoted grandad who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
“He was so loved, and he enjoyed nothing more than being with his family or playing a round of golf. There are no words to express how greatly he will be missed.”
Humberside Police has said John’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy at this difficult time.
In a statement, police added: “Officers continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and have not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch via our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 217 of 8 January.”