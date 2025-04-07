The organisers of Space Safari held at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Headingley at the weekend have pledged to refund affected attendees – after complaints of restricted view seats left people unable to see the drones.

Space Safari drone light show saw 7,500 people attend on Saturday with “lots of positive feedback” according to organisers.

The show promised “unmissable narration from Michaela Strachan, incredible aerial artistry and a futuristic showcase of innovation and sustainability”.

However, organisers said they had been made aware of some attendees who were placed in areas of the stadium with a restricted view of the drones in the sky due to covered areas.

Tickets started at £14 for children and £19 for adults for the 30 minute show.

Many took to social media to complain the roof of the stadium was blocking their view to see the show, with multiple posts on Leedsplace forum after the show.

One person said: “Seems like the only people that enjoyed it were the people in the western terrace, sat anywhere else you couldn't make out what it was meant to be, we sat on complete opposite side and couldn't make a single one out.”

Another added: “We left very disappointed. Very poorly organised.

A picture of the view while the show was being performed sent to the Yorkshire Post by an attendee

“The sound was shocking. We couldn’t understand the story that was being narrated as it was echoing. We also couldn’t make out what pictures the drones were making.”

Refunds will be issued to anyone who was sat in a restricted viewing seat, organisers told the Yorkshire Post after a request for comment.

The statement continued: “We apologise to everyone affected by this and we will be offering ticket refunds to anyone who was sat in a restricted viewing seat.

"Those affected can get in touch via our website or via our event page on Eventbrite, from where we will begin the refund process.

“We have taken all feedback on board and have already begun making improvements to the show to enhance the views from multiple perspectives. We look forward to welcoming guests to the next events on the Space Safari UK tour.”

One attendee said she had left during the show due to not being able to see the drone show from her position.

Speaking anonymously, she said: “The lady I was with said it would have been a better idea to stream it on the screens too.

"I spoke to the event manager and told her I was leaving.”

Complaints were also made about parking at the event.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club - which organised the parking on the night - said all car parking charged will be refunded in the coming days.

The club provided the following statement: “The Club understand there were some issues with pre-paid car parking on the evening and would like to apologise to everyone affected.