Spoiler alert - here's how Brighouse's Harpreet Kaur did in last night's The Apprentice semi-final

The successful entrepreneur has successfully battled through weeks of challenges to become one of the last two contestants competing to become Lord Sugar's new business partner.

Last night's show saw her and the other three remaining contestants summoned to meet Lord Sugar's expert advisors publishing pioneer Mike Soutar, interior design agency boss Linda Plant, media agency chief officer Claudine Collins and Sugar's associate Claude Littner.

Harpreet, whose parents run Waring Green Stores in Brighouse, said she has had a huge amount of support from people in Calderdale and beyond.

Harpreet Kaur is through to the final of The Apprentice

"I want to say thank you to the local community," she said.

"People in Brighouse, Huddersfield and the whole of West Yorkshire have been sending me so many positive messages.

"The support has been unreal."

Hapreet is planning to watch the final with her family and close friends.

Harpreet with her parents, Jas and Pete, at their Waring Green store

"This the stage that I wanted to get to to showcase my business to Lord Sugar," she said.

"My family are proud of me regardless of the outcome."

Harpreet, who used to work in her parents' shop, runs dessert bran Barni's, which has two parlours and an online delivery service.

You can visit one of Harpreet's dessert parlours on Hillhouse Lane in Huddersfield or in White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds. To find out more about Harpreet's business and order one of her tasty desserts, visit https://barnisworld.com/You can watch The Apprentice final on BBC1 on Thursday at 9pm. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.