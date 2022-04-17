Spring has sprung: Ten adorable photos of the baby animals being cared for by RSPCA

RSPCA officers and wildlife staff are busy as the baby boom begins amid a surge in calls about baby wild animals who need help.
Here are just some of the adorable chicks and cubs the charity’s dedicated, expert staff are currently taking care of:
1. Badger
A tiny badger cub was found by a dog and brought in by the dog’s concerned owner. Experts fear he’d been displaced from his sett by another badger or disturbed by another animal.
2. Cygnet
The East Winch Wildlife Centre team, in Norfolk, is looking after an adorable cygnet who was rescued from Grantham, Lincolnshire, after being found alone. A member of the public grew concerned as the tiny bird was being harassed by cats and a wildlife casualty volunteer went to collect him.
3. Duckling
The team at West Hatch Wildlife Centre, Somerset, are taking care of a number of baby animals, including their first duckling of the season who arrived in March having been found alone.
4. Fox cub
A tiny fox cub is being cared for by expert staff at West Hatch Animal Centre, in Somerset, after being found alone.