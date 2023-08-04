North Yorkshire Council has refused planning permission for the development of six chalet homes outside Scarborough that has “already taken place”.

A retrospective planning application for the change of use of land to a caravan site and the siting of six residential units in open countryside on the edge of Scarborough has been rejected by North Yorkshire Council.

According to a report by the local planning authority, the development had “already taken place within the extended site” at the Spring Valley Caravan Park when planning permission was sought.

Planning officers said that the scheme, which was proposed by Sam Robinson on behalf of TJR Properties Ltd “has had an adverse impact upon the natural landscape” and that the extension lies “outside of the permitted caravan site boundary”.

The South Bay at Scarborough

The Spring Valley Caravan Park is located on Lightfoots Road, Scarborough.

The site currently accommodates 13 log cabins and the requested extension to the site has created an additional six units, 19 in total, with all but one of the new chalets designed to be permanent homes.

In addition to the extension of the caravan site with the residential units, the retrospective application also sought permission for associated parking and a single-lane access road that had also been completed.

The single-storey chalets have been constructed with pre-clad composite and they measure around 13 metres in width and 16 metres in length.

Planning documents state that each chalet plot has a paved or gravel-finished parking area and the units have platform stepped access and a small verandah.

The fate of the development is currently unclear as the applicant may choose to appeal the council’s rejection of the plan.

A report by the planning authority states: “It is noted that the chalets seeking retrospective consent do so on the basis that they too are a permanent residence and not as visitor accommodation.

“On this basis, contrary to the supporting information, it is not considered that the proposal represents a rural tourism and leisure development.”

Planning officers said that the visual impact of the development was of particular concern as the “chalets have encroached towards the woodland and obscure certain views across the valley”.

The report concludes: “The residential development is a new development in the open countryside for which there is no justification.”