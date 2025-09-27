The ancient art of bell ringing dates back centuries, with the custom beginning in the Christian tradition as early as the 5th century.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In villages across Yorkshire there is an army of bell ringing enthusiasts manning the church bells each week, but few are as dedicated as Margot Cutt, who has ringing the bells at St Helen’s Church in Wakefield for 70 years.

Mrs Cutt, 86, was a teenager when she first accompanied her friend to a bell-ringing practice session at the church in Wakefield and has been going along ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told The Yorkshire Post: “I had a friend who moved away when we were 14, and she came to stay with me when we were 16.

Margot, 85, has been bell ringing for 70 years at the same church where her husband's family rung for generations. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

“She'd learnt to ring at Skipton and wanted to ring while she was here.

“So I came up with her to watch. And that was August; I started in September. So that's 70 years.”

However it may never have happened because her father in law’s elder brother was the tower master before Mrs Cutt started attended and he did not approve of ladies ringing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However when he came back to Wakefield after being in the forces he found they had set on a lady ringer and stopped coming, with her father in law George taking over from him, leading to her meeting her husband George in the bell tower and falling in love.

Margot, 85, has been bell ringing for 70 years at the same church where her husband's family rung for generations. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

The couple continued bellringing together and attended practices every Wednesday, and were part of the team that rang the bells at funerals, weddings, as well as ringing for special occasions, including national celebrations such as the anniversaries for end of the First World War, VE and VJ Day.

Mrs Cutt added: “We rang at all sorts, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth’s Silver, Gold, and Diamond Jubilees and, also on her death and [the day of her] funeral.”

Alongside her bellringing hobby, Mrs Cutt also worked as a nurse, and when she retired she volunteered at the Worth Valley Heritage Railway for 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All activities carried out alongside her bell ringing, and she only ever had time off from bellringing when she was pregnant, or when the bell tower was being restored.

She added: “I was even baptised here (St Helen’s Church).”

Her husband John died six years ago but despite him having Parkinson’s Disease, he still went to see the team ring.

Mrs Cutt said that when her husband was unable to attend, they put up an iPad with him on FaceTime so he could watch them from his care home.

She said: “He would sit with friends and tell them all about ringing and tell us what we were doing wrong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Cutt said they had to resort to hand bells during lockdown five years ago, and added the bellringing community is like “family.”

She has vowed to bellring for the rest of her life in spite of this involving a climb the steep stone spiral staircase to reach the bells.