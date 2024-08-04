St Wilfrid's Procession, Ripon: The best pictures as historic procession brings river of colour to Yorkshire city

A historic event which dates back centuries brought a river of colour and celebration to Ripon on Saturday.

St Wilfrid’s Procession has its origins date back as far as the 1100s, when King Henry I granted a charter to the city allowing it to hold an annual feast each year.

The procession as we know it today began again in the 1950s – although no one seems to be able to agree on exactly when it started again.

What everyone does seem to be able to agree on is that the event brings plenty of colour and smiles to the city, as various groups and businesses support the procession.

Held on either the last Saturday of July or the first Saturday in August each year, the St Wilfrid’s Procession is a unique event that was traditionally held to mark the feast of St Wilfrid.

This year’s event saw everything from a horse to a wheelbarrow being paraded through the streets of the historic city.

The Yorkshire Post’s photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was at the event, and captured these brilliantly colourful pictures and the above video.

Have a scroll through to see what went on during the day.

