Staff at Yorkshire village pub 'consumed with grief' after sudden death of 'lovely' colleague aged just 20

Staff at a pub in a Yorkshire village have paid tribute to a 20-year-old waiter who has died suddenly.

Joel Matthew Addyman, who worked at The Fox and Roman in Dringhouses, near York, died in York Hospital on November 23.

The Fox and Roman posted on Facebook: “Sadly, on Wednesday, we unexpectedly lost our dear friend and colleague, Joel Addyman.

“Although we are all consumed with grief at the moment, we are extremely grateful for the time we had with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.

Joel Addyman, 20 (photo courtesy of The Fox and Roman, York)

“Rest in peace Joel, we will miss you.”

Customers who had previously been served by the former All Saints RC School pupil also left tributes, with many describing him as ‘lovely’.

Lee Millington commented: “He’s going to be sorely missed. Joel always found time to have a quick chat and fuss our dogs. We are proud to have known him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Nicola Watson added: “So sad, hope you have found your peace young man. Made our evening that night when you were working. You never truly know how someone is feeling. RIP Joel. Thoughts with your family and friends.”

Rebekah Cribbin posted: “He was such a kind-hearted man and loved by so many, he will be missed.”

Mr Addyman’s mother Berni Addyman thanked the pub for their kind words.

