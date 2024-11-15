Stag shot dead by police marksmen after entering Yorkshire school grounds

A large deer was shot dead by police marksmen after entering the grounds of a primary school and 'posing a danger to staff and pupils.'

The stag was seen by stunned motorists trotting alongside a busy main road next to a housing estate, in Sheffield, on Monday morning (Nov 11).

The animal was later observed in the districts of Jordanthorpe and Batemoor - with passersby saying it came close to being hit by a car.

Police were deployed when the deer made its way onto the grounds of Greenhill Primary School, in the south of the city, over fears pupils could be in "danger".

Armed officers later decided to shoot the stag after a vet said a tranquiliser "would not take effect immediately."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 8.28am today (Monday 11 November), officers responded to reports of an animal concern at Greenhill Primary School, Sheffield.

"It is reported that a stag entered the school grounds, posing a danger to pupils, staff, and other members of the public.

"Officers attended and consulted with a deer manager and specialist vet, and were advised that a tranquiliser could not be used on the animal as it would not take effect immediately.

"The stag moved off the school grounds, but due to the ongoing danger to members of the public, the decision was taken to humanely dispatch the animal out of view of the public.

"We appreciate these incidents cause concern for the local community, and these decisions are never taken lightly."

However, following the incident, wildlife charity The British Deer Society defended the police's actions, saying the animals can be "unpredictable.".

The organisation's technical advisor, Charles Smith-Jones, told sister paper The Star: "The police will have had to take many factors including public safety, the law, and animal welfare into account.

"I am sure that they would have considered all of the options available and completed a thorough risk assessment before deciding not to attempt to capture a large and seriously stressed wild animal.

"A tranquilised animal cannot be relied on to be immobilised immediately even when darted in a relaxed state. In this case the situation would doubtless have been complicated by high levels of adrenaline present in an already stressed deer.