Stag View Nurseries, Old Ellerby: Family of six take over Yorkshire garden centre and nursery after owners retire
Stag View Nurseries, Crab Tree Lane, Old Ellerby, near Hull, opens today under new owners Rio Nicholson and Scott Kitching. The couple, who have four sons aged 16 to four, approached the previous owner, who wanted to retire after running the nursery for 40 years. Last August he submitted plans to knock down the greenhouses and use the site for touring caravans, holiday homes and glamping pods.
But the proposals, which followed plans being approved for touring pitches at the Blue Bell Inn just down the road, ran into opposition from locals, who didn't want another holiday park in the village.
Rio said she believes they've found their lifetime home - and one of her sons has already said he'll take it on when they retire. She said : "A lot of people don't know we are here yet, I think they are under the impression that this will be changing to a caravan park.
"It's a lifetime's investment - we don't intend moving anywhere else." She said Jack,13, and Max, 10, love to earn pocket money by helping out at the garden centre.
She said: "They are really helpful, very outdoorsy, and customers will see them all the time. If you tell them to do something they do it - they are very money driven. "Max takes more money than us half the time."
They've got a large new selection of plants, including cheerful spring primula, for sale and the boys have been helping her sow sweet peas from seed.
Three former staff are coming back to start planting up bedding plants and other varieties, which are supplied to outlets, including all Sewell Garages.
Rio, who runs another garden centre on Saltshouse Road in Hull with Scott, says they are less pricey than some of the larger outlets.
"Businesses come and go but I think there will always be a place for a garden centre, as long as it's run right. Everybody likes being in their garden," she said.
