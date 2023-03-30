A charity rugby match will be held in memory of three Yorkshire Dales teenagers who were killed in a horror car crash last summer.

Aaron Bell, 18, from Jervaulx, Louis Banks, 17, and Thomas Shevels, 18, from Healey, were all killed when their car left the road in July 2022. Aaron and Louis were both from farming families and had played rugby for Wensleydale RUFC since they were small children.

Aaron had gone on to study sport at Bishop Burton College near Beverley and played for their academy side, who have agreed to take on Wensleydale in the memorial match.

A statue of all three teenagers has also been erected in Masham’s market square, where the annual Masham Sheep Fair is held. Aaron was from a sheep farming family and was a regular in young handler classes at shows.

Aaron Bell in Bishop Burton College kit

Aaron and Louis attended Bedale High School and had played rugby together since the age of seven. Aaron was also a cricketer and footballer, playing his club cricket for North Stainley. Louis was expected to take over his family farm.

The memorial match will be played on May 27 at 3pm at Wensleydale Rugby Club and will raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, road safety charity Brake and Young Minds.

Organiser Alan Noon said: “We would dearly love to see as many people as possible at the club to honour our team-mates and friends. The Wensleydale Club bar will be open serving local refreshments and a barbecue will be available as well as raffle prizes. We encourage as many people as possible to attend for what will be a great game of rugby and a fitting tribute to three wonderful young men.”

The collision happend on Masham Road in Thornton Watlass, near Bedale, and no other vehicles were involved. The 18-year-old driver survived with serious injuries.

Louis Banks was expected to take over his family farm

In 1999, Aaron's uncle Ian Bell, then 27, was driving two team-mates home from a Malton and Norton club rugby match when his Land Rover left the road and overturned. The cab collapsed and severed Ian's spinal cord, leaving him paralysed from the shoulders down.