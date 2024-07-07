Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park: Best pictures from event on Saturday

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 7th Jul 2024, 11:49 BST
The annual Steam and Vintage Rally held on Saturday at Duncombe Park had “something for all the family”.

The two-day event kicked off at the picturesque venue in Helmsley, North Yorkshire with steam engines, tractors, cars and vintage lorries.

Thousands turned out for the chance to get close to the steam-powered vehicles and get involved in arts and crafts at stalls on the park.

The Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme captured the best of the action:

Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park, Helmsley. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th July 2024

1. Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park, Helmsley

Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park, Helmsley. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th July 2024Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park, Helmsley. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th July 2024

2. Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park, Helmsley

Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park, Helmsley. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th July 2024Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park, Helmsley. Rebecca Huxell with her dog Fergie pictured cleaning one of the Traction Engines.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th July 2024

3. Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park, Helmsley

Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park, Helmsley. Rebecca Huxell with her dog Fergie pictured cleaning one of the Traction Engines.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th July 2024Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park, Helmsley. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th July 2024

4. Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park, Helmsley

Steam and Vintage Rally at Duncombe Park, Helmsley. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th July 2024Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North YorkshireYorkshire Post