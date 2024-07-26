Sterling reviews secures Caremark Kirklees a Top 20 Home Care Provider Award
Receiving the top 20 award for the Yorkshire and Humber region indicates that Caremark Kirklees provides an exceptional level of care, has high levels of customer satisfaction and engages positively with the community. Six other Caremark offices across the country have also been given awards.
Homecare.co.uk hosts reviews for a total of 12,747 providers across the UK and attracts over 3 million visits a year, which highlights the significance of this accomplishment for the Caremark Kirklees office.
Commenting on the achievement, Duncan Smith, joint Managing Director of Caremark Kirklees, said: "We are incredibly proud of our team members for their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care. We’ve been recognised by the Top 20 Home Care Provider Awards for three years in a row now and it’s a testament to everyone’s hard work and collective dedication to make a positive difference in the lives of the people we care for."
Fiona Smith, joint Managing Director of Caremark Kirklees, adds: “For people searching for care for a loved one, Homecare.co.uk is a trusted platform. Users can share their experiences and rate the quality of care they receive, ensuring transparency and reliability in the rankings. Knowing this accolade is a direct result of what people think of us makes it particularly meaningful to us all. The compassion shown daily by the staff here has been recognised by our customers and their families and it’s incredibly humbling that the Kirklees community is in turn showing us support with reviews that acknowledge how we strive to improve lives.”
Caremark's consistent presence in the Top 20 awards underscores its reputation as a leading provider in the home care industry, continually setting high standards for quality and customer satisfaction.
