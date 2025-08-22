Steve Bracknall to open pop-up Royal Oak FC store in Meadowhall - for two days only
The internet star, who gained thousands of followers by documenting the trials and tribulations of Royal Oak FC as they fight to get promoted to the Meadowhall Premier League, will be joined by other characters such as Paul, Bob, Firestick Dean and Carpet Dave at the event.
The pop-up store will be held at Meadowhall on August 28 and 29 as part of the club’s kit launch, where fans can also get their hands on hats, scarves and posters.
The store will be designed to look like the real-life Royal Oak FC changing room, complete with benches, hooks, and Steve’s iconic team talk energy. Pictures of Sunday league teams from around the country will also adorn the walls, alongside Steve’s motto ‘Together As One’.
Steve Bracknall, assistant manager at Royal Oak FC said: “This is the biggest two days in the club’s history and a brilliant chance to finally meet the supporters who’ve catapulted my club to fame.
“The new shirt is a tribute to everyone who has ever pulled on a Sunday League kit, and it reflects the journey we’ve been on as a club. It’s a unique piece of Sunday League memorabilia for supporters up and down the country.”
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, added: “Steve Bracknall is a social media icon, and we’re thrilled to bring his unique brand of football fun to Meadowhall. We’re always looking to offer exciting new experiences for our visitors, and this pop-up is something totally different - it’s community, comedy, and club pride all rolled into one.
“Whether you’re coming along to stock up on merch or just to meet the main man himself, we’re looking forward to welcoming fans for what promises to be a brilliant couple of days.”
The pop-up store will be located in The Avenue Upper Level and will officially launch with a ribbon cutting by Steve Bracknall and the squad at 11am on August 28.