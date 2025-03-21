Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's been our lives for nearly 20 years now but there were so many challenges in the early years," says Peter, as we board the adventure park's Flying Stocksman train for a tour around an Enchanted Forest bustling with activity and families playing in the bright, winter sunshine.

Today, Stockeld Park is listed as one of the top five theme parks in the UK on Tripadvisor. But the journey to a point where it now attracts a quarter of million visitors a year has proven its own adventure for the Grants. As the great grandson of Robert John Foster, who had made his fortune from the 19th century textile business at Black Dyke Mills in Bradford, Peter Grant took over running the 2,000 acres of Stockeld Estate with its Grade-I listed 18th century Georgian Mansion in 1980.

The launch of a theme park began almost by accident in 2006, he says. "We wanted to sell our beautiful, estate-grown Nordman Fir trees to the community, so we opened a shop," said Peter. "We were the first people in the country to put up lights at Christmas outside because we were trying to sell more trees.

Peter and Susie Grant, the co-founders of Stockeld Park, the award-winning attraction near Wetherby and Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"That turned into the Christmas Adventure with the first Illuminated Enchanted Forest in England. At first we only opened six or seven weeks a year but, from a management point of view, it was difficult to employ good people for such a short period of time, so we kept on adding things. We like to create experiences, have themes and get parents involved, as well as children. We were pioneers but it was all fortuitous rather than planned."

By now, the Flying Stocksman has arrived at Stockeld Park's jewel in the crown – the Playhive. The illuminated yew tree maze, large outdoor ice rink and unique artificial Nordic ski trail remain important parts of what Stockeld Park offers each year to 260,000 visitors. But the 20,000ft Playhive – Europe’s largest indoor playground – was a personal labour of love for the Grants created over a five-year period at a cost of £3.5 million.

"We decided to create something indoors that families could enjoy all year round where play and imagination was integrated into the building,” says Peter, with the boyish enthusiasm of a great inventor. “We designed it and made it ourselves, myself, Susie and artistic designer Helen. Playhive has helped turn Stockeld Park into an all-weather, all-day experience for visitors.”

