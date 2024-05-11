‘Stop it negative Nancy’s’: Bradford’s night life is booming and here’s why

“Don’t be a grumpy gus - Bradford actually has loads going for it,” says the owner of a popular live music venue.

Gail Simpkins runs The Underground bar which opened in 2016 and has since opened The Platform Bar upstairs on Duke Street in Bradford City Centre.

It’s a short walk away from Bradford Live, a new music venue, which was supposed to welcome 300,000 visitors to the city each year but it currently faces an uncertain future.

Gail said: “There’s been a narrative perpetuated that the night scene can’t possibly cope without the likes of Bradford Live.

“That’s going to be a great addition to the scene but it’s not the only thing happening in the city centre.”

Gail said that they have gone from hosting one or two gigs a week to at least five which are consistently sold out.

She said: “Obviously we had the rollercoaster that was Covid.

“We’re seeing a great number of people coming back to gigs post covid.”

One of the organisations helping businesses collaboratively boom is Bradford at Night. Managing Director Elizabeth Murphy said that their members are as “diverse” as Bradford is itself.

She said that there is something for everybody.

“From seeing a comedian at St George’s Hall to watching Wicked at The Alhambra or catching breakfast at Wetherspoons or lunch at City Vaults and maybe grabbing rum and some amazing food at Rum-Shack,” explained Elizabeth.

From eating Indian street food and drinking at The Peacock to relaxing at The Exchange. Gail said that she too can always find somewhere to go.

In a recent Facebook post, Gail added:

“Venues like us, Nightrain, The 1 in 12 Club Bradford and more are constantly putting on great events that draw people into the city centre, and these people have a good time, in spite of your negativity. So imagine how great things could be if the city centre, and beyond, businesses had your support?”