Stopped clock that provides a reminder that life is about time: Ian McMillan

But not to put too fine a point on it, we had no idea what time it was. Or even what day it was.

We were home in some variety of what scientists call the Early Evening as far as we could tell, but as I slumped on the settee I couldn’t really give you a cast-iron definition of the word early or the word evening. I knew that I was in some kind of time zone but that was as far as the sand went down the hourglass.

So, to settle myself on time’s tightrope, I did what I’ve done for many years: I glanced at the clock on the bookcase. Twenty to four. That settles it, then. Or does it? Which twenty to four are we really talking about? It feels dark outside so is it twenty to four in the morning? I can hear traffic passing on the main road so is it twenty to four in the afternoon? And what happened to the early evening?

Peot Ian McMillan

I close my eyes for a moment because the settee is so, so comfortable and when I open them again it is still twenty to four which means that either it is twelve hours later or (and this is more likely) the clock has stopped.

I pick the clock up. Its familiar tick is silent. I’m no time lord, even though I’m a fan of Dr Who and William Hartnell is still my favourite, but even I know that Clock Time is not really Time, it’s just a way of measuring that thing we call Time. In other words I’m not daft enough to think that time itself has stopped even though the clock has stopped, but I have to admit it felt a little bit like it had.

I held the clock to my ear as though it was a comedy phone and there was not even an echo of the ghost of a tick. My wife, ever practical, decided it needed a new battery and she put on in but still the tick didn’t tick. She tried a couple more batteries and the room was still tickless.

We both came to the conclusion that the clock had given up the ghost and, with a nod of farewell, I chucked it in the bin. Now there’s an empty space on the bookshelf, and there’s also an empty space in the day. I realise now how many times an hour I must have glanced up at the clock to decide where I am in the space-time continuum and now, frankly, I have no idea. Maybe it’s ten past seven or perhaps it’s nine o’clock. Maybe it’s three minutes since I last looked or maybe it’s three days. Time is like one of those kites that you let go of on the beach: it’s floated away.

I feel a mixture of elation and apprehension. I’m not clock-watching every couple of minutes but then again I might miss my bus. I could always look at my phone, of course, but my phone’s in the other room and I’m of the generation that thinks clock time is somehow culturally superior to digital time.