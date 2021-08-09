Strictly Come Dancing's presenters, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. (Pic credit: Press Association Images)

With the sixth contestant announced today, here is this year’s fabulous Strictly lineup.

Here is the roster of this year’s participants who will be waltzing their way through the competition.

Tom Fletcher

You may remember him as the lead singer and guitarist of McFly. Tom isn’t the only McFly member to have competed in the dance show, as his band mate, Harry Judd, won the show in 2011. His wife, Giovanna Fletcher, also won the reality TV show I’m A Celebrity last year.

AJ Adudu

The 33-year-old TV presenter was the first female contestant to be revealed in this year’s Strictly. She is mostly known for co-presenting the Channel 5 reality show spin-off Big Brother’s Bit on the Side with Emma Willis and Rylan Clark in 2013.

John Whaite

The baker, who lives in Leeds with his boyfriend, won the third series of The Great British Bake Off in 2012 and will become half of the first same-sex male pairing in the history of Strictly Come Dancing. He also had a weekly cooking slot on Lorraine.

Robert Webb

The Peep Show star will be testing his moves on the dancefloor in Strictly’s nineteenth series. He also led the way as a regular panelist on shows such as The Bubble, Have I Got News For You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, QI, Mastermind, Was It Something I Said and Argumental.

Rhys Stephenson

The children’s TV presenter will be showing off his dance skills - a side to the CBBC presenter we haven’t seen before. Rhys has also presented Blue Peter, Newsround, Dengineers and Saturday Mash-Up.

Sara Davies