A BBC crew descended on RSPCA’s Leeds and Wakefield fans after hitting the road to turn the cameras on the show’s biggest fans around the country.

The RSPCA’s South Yorkshire chief inspector Lynsey Harris and West Yorkshire inspector John Gibson were encouraged to have a dance alongside colleagues, during the visit.

They were joined by the branch chief executive Caroline Lewis-Jones, digital communications assistant Andrea Loftus, a labrador currently in the care of the centre called Darcy and the RSPCA’s regional press officer for the North of England, Cheryl Hague

John, who has been a fan since the dance programme began, said the show was a big Saturday night event in his house.

He said: “I have watched Strictly since it started - it is a fun Saturday night viewing which all the family enjoy.I just love watching the dancing and the glitz and really the whole ‘journey’ of the celebrities as they learn to dance.

“Some are fantastic and others really struggle but they offer the comic value.”

Caroline said: “I am a huge Strictly fan and have enjoyed lessons in ballroom dancing very much as a beginner so I really appreciate how well the contestants do.

“It was great when I heard they wanted to film at the centre. I was thrilled and it was lovely to be involved in such an iconic show which is always fun - and we all need a laugh at the moment.”

The RSPCA are hoping the show will help raise awareness of the charity’s Christmas Rescue campaign as rescue teams will be out in all weathers this winter, rescuing animals from abuse, neglect and suffering.

The charity - which relies entirely on public donations - took 70 rescue animals into RSPCA care every day last year and these figures are expected to rise this Christmas.

Caroline added: “It will cost us £1,250 to feed the animals in one rehoming centre this December so we’re asking people to Join the Rescue this Christmas to help the animals our teams have brought to safety.”

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing finalists include former Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Unfortunately, TV presenter AJ Odudu and her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington - who were due to compete in the final - announced on Friday they would have to pull out after AJ sustained an ankle injury.

The finalists will take to the dancefloor 7pm on Saturday. Viewers can catch the show on BBC One.