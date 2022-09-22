Strictly Come Dancing: Helen Skelton looking forward to 'fast and fun' jives

Among those taking to the dancefloor this series is TV presenter Helen Skelton, who lives on the outskirts of Leeds. When her participation was announced, Skelton said: “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure.”

Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor, Molly Rainford, Tony Adams MBE, Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, and James Bye will be joining her for the competition.

Strictly is no small task, whether the celebs are starting off with twinkle toes or two left feet. Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet of Crisps and Coronation Street’s Will Mellor also says he wanted to take on the challenge for a very heartwarming reason. “Losing my dad has changed everything,” says the 46-year-old actor, whose father died in 2020.

This year's Strictly Come Dancing contestants James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Ray Burmiston.

“He was my hero and my best mate. I would easily say no to stuff just because I’d be so worried about what everyone else would think, and then you realise all that’s nonsense when you lose someone like that. I just thought: I’ve got to say yes to more things and create memories – that’s what life’s about, get out of your comfort zone. And my mum, it’s one of her favourite shows, she’s had the worst few years ever so it’s nice to do something positive.”

While it hasn’t yet been announced who will be dancing with who this series, it has been revealed that former Sunday League footballer and TV and radio personality Richie Anderson will be dancing with a male partner, following in the footsteps of John Whaite and Johannes Radebe who made history in 2021 as the first all-male couple on the show.

“When they called me and offered it to me, they said we want you on the show, and it’s up to you whether you dance with a man or a woman – which I thought was amazing,” Anderson, 34, says. “I went home and I spoke to my other half, and October is our 10-year anniversary, and he said: ‘On our 10-year anniversary, you have to dance with a man’. I remember watching John and Johannes last year and Nicola and Katya the year before and I thought, when I was growing up as a teenager, figuring out what I am and what I’m not, I wish I would have seen that on prime time television.”

With such a wide range of dances being performed on Strictly, the contestants have to be ready for anything. But some of the celebs have revealed particular favourites. “I want to do the fast and the fun ones,” says Helen Skelton, 39. “I like the jives and the jumping about and all that.”