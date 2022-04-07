The pandemic put a stop to the popular Strictly Professionals tour for the last couple of years.

But now it’s back and from April 28, the ten dancers will be showcasing their talent across the country.

Strictly Come Dancing veteran Karen Hauer, 39, the longest-serving female professional, having joined the show in 2012, has fond memories of the last time on the road in 2019.

Karen Hauer joined the show in 2012. Photo: BBC, Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals UK Tour

“It was exceptional,” the 39-year-old says. “You’re surrounded by the best dancers in the world, people who are part of the Strictly family who you’ve danced with for a long time and with whom you have a deep-rooted bond.

“When you have a director and choreographer as gifted as Jason Gilkison (Strictly’s Creative Director) the whole two-hour show is a treat. On Strictly, you only see a percentage of what we can do.

“On the tour, to be able to do complete dance routines live is electrifying.”

There are 36 separate shows on the UK tour, sometimes two in one day.

“And yes,” says Karen, “that can be demanding. It would be a bit like a footballer playing a match every day. But we’re not only artists; we’re athletes, too. It’s a very intense experience.’

Karen is already match-fit, though, having just completed a tour with, Gorka Marquez. 31. Even so, he’s been spending time in the gym building up his strength.

“The men have to do all the lifts so you have to be in good shape for that,” he says.

Gorka lives with his actress fiancée, Gemma Atkinson – they met on Strictly – and their daughter, Mia, three in July. “Gemma will bring Mia to see me on some occasions. She likes to see Daddy dancing.”

This will be Kai Widdrington’s first pro tour. “I remember sitting in the audience at the Eventim Apollo in London three years ago really wanting to be a part of it one day,” the 26-year-old says.

“I love dancing with celebrities but we only get a couple of minutes to show what we’re capable of each Saturday on the TV show.

“On this tour, and in the best possible way, we can show off. And the adrenalin you get from a live audience gives you that extra ingredient.”

Back in the day, he almost signed with Southampton Football Club but chose dancing instead.

“I loved Elvis and Michael Jackson. I loved the way music made me feel when I was dancing.

“In the end, it was a no-brainer. And then I ended up on Strictly. It’s changed my life.’

Katya Jones, 32 is raring to get going. “On the TV show, the challenge is to take famous beginners and teach them how to dance,” she says.

“On this tour, it’s purely professionals which means we can achieve a different level of performance - two hours of fantastic dancing, wall-to-wall energy.

“And I love the interaction with the audience. That energy flows in both directions. It’s hugely exhilarating.

“We finish the show and it really feels like we’ve made the world a better place. If I’ve made just one person happier, that’s my job done.

“I always say, it’s not about what you do, it’s about the feeling you leave people with. And, if my muscles ache at the end, I know I’ve given my all.”

The last word is from Karen Hauer. “There’s enough bad news in the world today,” she says.

“How nice to welcome the public into a happy bubble, to spread a little sunshine and offer two hours of unapologetic escapism.”

Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals UK Tour runs from 28 April – 30 May. There are dates in Hull, Leeds and Sheffield. For venues and tickets, visit StrictlyComeDancingLive.com