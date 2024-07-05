Studley Royal: Plans approved to convert toilet block into refreshment kiosk at historic water park

North Yorkshire Council has approved a plan to convert a toilet block at Studley Royal into a refreshment kiosk for visitors to its deer park.

The National Trust owns the historic water park which sits in the grounds of the Fountain Abbey estate.

The block was built in the 19th century and includes two sets of toilets.

Credit - The National Trust

Although part of the WC will be lost, the trust said it will be replaced as part of its £3.5m Studley Revealed project.

These are plans to improve the UNESCO World Heritage Site, including offering revamped visitor facilities.

This forms part of a separate, yet-to-be-approved planning application and focuses on the water garden area of the estate and the canal gates area.

It will remake landscape features at the heart of the original 18th-century garden design.

Proposals for the refreshment kiosk arose from the Studley Revealed consultation where comments were made that there should besome explicit food and drink provision in the deer park for visitors.

Planning documents added: “The high number of visitors who solely use the deer park and do not visit the Studley Water Garden indicates that refreshment kiosk can be supported and is a viable proposition.”

The park was laid out in the 18th century by John Aislabie and was extended later by his son to encompass the medieval Fountains Abbey ruin and other elements of the surrounding landscape.

Justin Scully, general manager of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, said: “The Studley Revealed project is an exciting part of the ongoing conservation of the Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal World Heritage Site. It has long been our ambition to improve the appearance of this area of the site and how visitors experience it.

