Stunning steel rose display at Sheffield Cathedral symbolises plight of homeless youth

A display of steel roses in Sheffield Cathedral symbolises the growing scale of youth homelessness across South Yorkshire.

The show has been launched by the charity Roundabout and each flower represents one of the 1,800 young people it has supported in the past three years.

Demand for the charity’s services has soared since the cost-of-living crisis began. Today it supports more than double the number of people it did six years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Bush, fundraising manager and campaign creator, said: “With Roundabout Roses we wanted to create something beautiful but shocking at the same time.

Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Jones. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Unless it affects you directly, homelessness can be overlooked. But this powerful display shows exactly how many young people in South Yorkshire are affected.

“The flowers have the strength of steel, but the fragility of a rose, just like our young people.

"They have been through so much and yet they are resilient, they keep going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many of them go on to work in jobs which support other people because they want to change the system.

The roses being made. Credit : Roundabout.

"They want to be that bright light for someone else.”

The roses were made by sculptor James Sutton and The Spitfire Forge and were launched at the Art in the Gardens event last weekend. They are on display at the cathedral until the end of October.

Each rose is for sale and it is hoped #RoundaboutRoses will raise around £70,000 by encouraging people to ‘pick your own steel rose and help young people grow’. This money will pay for vital charity services, from shelter to support, and life skills sessions to trips, for vulnerable young people at risk of homelessness.

The Reverend Canon Justin Dodd, the cathedral’s Canon Missioner, said: “Sheffield Cathedral is committed to being an active partner in tackling homelessness in the city. We're delighted to be hosting Roundabout Roses and the remarkable stories of transformation and resilience that each handcrafted steel bloom represents."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie MacDonald, trustee for Sheffield-based Roundabout, added: “When people take home a Roundabout Rose, it will be a symbol of hope.

“Each time they see it they will know they have made a difference to a young person’s life.

“There is so much demand for Roundabout’s services. We have seen record numbers several times this year and we now have waiting lists for some services.

“Money raised will help us to give vulnerable young people the support they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roundabout roses can be reserved at the Sheffield Cathedral gift shop and online at roundaboutroses.co.uk.