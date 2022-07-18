The Wolds Gliding Club, based at Pocklington Airfield, invited Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson into the cockpit of a glider to mark their 50th anniversary.

Gilders typically cruise at an altitude of 4,000-6,000ft in the summer, though they can fly much higher depending on the thermals.

They can also cover long distances - experienced pilots will often rack up hundreds of kilometres in a day's flight, landing at another airfield or in a farmer's field if they are unable to reach their home base.

The former RAF Pocklington - a WW2 bomber base now used by Wolds Gliding Club

Wolds Gliding Club is based at what was once RAF Pocklington, a busy World War Two bomber station.

It has 160 members, including a 93-year-old who still takes to the air regularly.

They told the Yorkshire Post that learning to glide is surprisingly easy - and 'anyone who can ride a bike can do it'.

A light aircraft begins towing a glider

Many aspiring commercial and RAF pilots take up gliding as their first foray into aviation, and former Wolds members have gone on to work for major airlines.

A glider can travel hundreds of miles on just one tow